Beautiful day in the neighborhood

BOZEMAN – A fantastic weather day for Montana. Abundant sunshine and slightly warmer than normal temperatures.

Forecast is looking great through the end of the week and most of the region could see max temperatures around 50 degrees. That would be around 5 to 10 degrees above normal. At this time, we do not expect record highs locally.

High-pressure will keep the overall weather trends dry and mild.

A viewer sent us video of a skier triggered avalanche today near Big Sky. Wiley Miller and friends were jumping off a steep cliff and one of them caused a slide. No one was hurt but this is a good reminder if you ski in out of bound areas avalanches are possible. See the video above.

The Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center has a “moderate” rating on most slopes in SW Montana.