Batch of wintery weather expected this week

Today's Forecast: Isolated thunderstorms are possible across the area today. Severe weather threat is low today, but periodic heavy downpours, small hail, gusty wind, and lightning are possible late in the afternoon and early evening. Highs will stay in the upper 60s and low 70s. Our skies will clear for the evening and overnight.

BOZEMAN: High: 69; Low: 43. Mostly cloudy skies will dominate the day with a few isolated thunderstorms possible for the late afternoon and early evening. Skies will clear tonight and bring sunshine and mild temperatures for Tuesday.

BUTTE: High: 67; Low: 38. There is a slim chance for an isolated thunderstorm for the afternoon before skies clear tonight with breezy northwest winds between 10-20 mph.

DILLON: High: 71; Low: 41. Warm with a mix of sun and clouds. There is a very slight chance for a passing shower during the afternoon.

WEST YELLOWSTONE: High: 63; Low: 34. Expect cool showers with highs in the low 60s for today. There is a chance of a few isolated snowflakes mixing into the rain through the evening before skies clear tonight.

ANOTHER ALL-SEASON FORECAST: While the beginning of the week starts with warm temperatures and a chance of a few spring-like thunderstorms, these chances won’t last long. A high-pressure system will take our clouds out of the forecast for Tuesday and most of Wednesday before a new system moves through and brings another batch of cool air.

This Pacific storm is expected to move in late Wednesday and bring highs from near 60 down to the 40s. There is good potential to pick up mountain snow showers Thursday before temperatures in several valleys in the region fall and allow some light snow accumulation by early Friday. Mountain passes are expected to be slushy at the very least with our daytime highs staying in the 40s with lows below freezing through early Saturday.

The weekend should slowly warm up into the 50s to near 60 by Sunday.