Back to warmer and dryer than normal conditions

BOZEMAN – A complete turnaround in the weather begins Friday with a building High-pressure ridge that will produce a warming and drying trend through the weekend into most of next week.

There is a slight chance for a pop-up thunderstorm next week but overall conditions will be mostly dry.

Temperatures will be well above normal this weekend, both daytime highs and morning lows could be 10 degrees or more above normal.

Watch for rising smaller streams and creeks as temperatures climb into the 60s and 70s Friday through Monday. Recent heavy wet snow could melt away abruptly causing some minor runoff issues especially east of the divide.