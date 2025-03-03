Watch Now
Back to cooler temperatures with snow tonight into Tuesday

BOZEMAN – A pattern change is underway and back to cooler temperatures and scattered snow showers Monday night through Tuesday morning.

There is a good chance for valley and mountain snow with travel impacts across SW Montana Monday night into Tuesday morning.

The National Weather Service has issued a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY from Bozeman to Big Timber and from Great Falls to Lewistown from 5 pm Monday to 9 am Tuesday.

Periods of snow and blowing snow will create difficult travel conditions including Bozeman/Belgrade, over Bozeman Pass through Livingston to Big Timber.

Although there are no winter weather highlights up for the Butte/Blackfoot region, look for areas of light snow and possible slow go travel conditions Monday night.

