Back to beautiful fall weather this weekend

BOZEMAN – Great timing for the weekend as a new High-pressure ridge builds into the region producing a warming and drying trend.

Temperatures should be very close to seasonal averages on Saturday and could be slightly above normal by Sunday.

The next weather maker will be a weak pacific disturbance Sunday night into Monday. A cold front will pass through the region and could produce a few showers and mountain snow along with gusty surface winds.

This disturbance will also bring another quick shot of colder air Monday into Tuesday.

Temperatures should jump back up to seasonal averages or even slightly above normal by late next week.