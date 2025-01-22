Avoid traveling into Central Montana

BOZEMAN – Blizzard Warnings are across Central Montana Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday evening. Stronger surface winds is creating blowing and drifting snow around Lewistown. Wind conditions could ease a bit overnight but most of Montana will see increasing surface wind Thursday ahead of the next cold front.

Friday a Canadian cold front will pass through Montana producing scattered snow showers and some localized areas of blowing snow. Snow accumulations should be light for most lower valleys but enough snow potential to create difficult travel conditions for the lower valleys.

Mountains and passes will see light to moderate snow Friday along with gusty surface winds and possible areas of blowing snow.

Allow for additional travel time and be prepared for changing travel conditions from Friday into Saturday morning.

Behind this front another round of cold air could produce below zero air temperatures by Sunday morning.