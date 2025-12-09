Atmospheric River will continue to impact Montana for the rest of the week

BOZEMAN – Hurricane strength peak wind gusts impacting Montana today especially east of the divide. Peak gusts along the Rocky Mountain Front varied from 60 to 100 mph. Locally, peak gusts were about 60 to 80 mph around Bozeman, Ennis, Livingston, and Big Timber.

High Wind Warnings continue into Tuesday evening for central and eastern Montana. Wednesday will be another windy day for most of the state, but it should not be as windy as today.

The other crazy aspect with this current weather is rain will develop especially west of the divide Wednesday into Thursday. NW Montana continues to be under a Flood Watch as well as central and Northern Idaho. Locally heavy rainfall in these regions could cause flooding issues through the end of the week.

This atmospheric river will slowly sink southward and increase the chance for valley rain and mountain snow over SW Montana Thursday into Friday.

