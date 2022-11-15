Arctic front arrives Wednesday afternoon

BOZEMAN – Another Arctic front to pass through Montana Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning.

Good news is this front should move in and out quickly, the bad news is it opens the door for much colder air to move back into the state.

This front will impact travel conditions Wednesday afternoon into Thursday morning. Look for periods of snow, especially with the cold front, gusty winds, localized areas of blowing snow, and below zero wind chills.

The National Weather Service has issued a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for valleys and mountains across SW Montana west and east of the divide from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning. Periods of snow, blowing snow, and much colder temperatures will produce difficult to hazardous travel conditions.

By Thursday afternoon we will be behind the front and snow should diminish by Thursday evening. Morning lows could fall below zero by Friday and Saturday mornings. Overall, temperatures will remain below to well below normal through the weekend.

Looking into early next week, a slow warming trend is likely with forecast highs in the mid to upper 30s by Tuesday of next week. A weak disturbance could bring some snow to the region next Wednesday and should be gone by Thanksgiving day. This could have a minor impact on holiday travel conditions.

We are seeing reports that most local ski resorts plan on opening early this year thanks to the cold and snow over the last 2 weeks.