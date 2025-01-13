Arctic cold to grip Montana this weekend

BOZEMAN – A roller coaster ride for temperatures over the next 7 to 10 days. First comes a short-lived warming trend Tuesday through Thursday and then our first significant cold snap this weekend.

High-pressure is currently building into the Pacific NW and eventually over Montana and this should lock us into a quieter weather pattern for a few days with temperatures possibly reaching the lower 40s by Wednesday.

The only side effect will be increasing surface wind by Thursday into Friday ahead of an Arctic front dropping into Montana from Canada by Friday afternoon.

There could be scattered snow showers and gusty winds Friday with the Arctic front pushing through but behind the front a drier pattern this weekend but temperatures will fall well below normal and well below zero for morning lows Sunday into Monday.