Arctic cold front begins to impact Montana Wednesday night

BOZEMAN – A strong Pacific storm is passing through Montana Tuesday afternoon producing snow, blowing snow, and difficult to hazardous travel conditions especially over mountain passes.

This system will continue to track to the east producing more snow and strong surface wind gusts Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning.

This system will exit the region Wednesday late morning and an Arctic front will drop in from the North Wednesday night into Thursday.

This Arctic front will produce areas of snow, some localized gusty surface winds and rapidly falling temperatures throughout the day on Thursday.

Behind the Arctic front temperatures will fall well below zero beginning Thursday evening through early next week. Forecast lows will vary from 0 to –30 below zero depending on cloud cover or clear skies. The other significant weather hazard with the extremely cold temperatures will be wind chill values colder than –30 below zero at times Friday through Monday across Montana.