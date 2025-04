BOZEMAN – A cool and unsettled pattern continues to play out over Montana with a shallow trough producing scattered rain and snow showers with a few isolated weak thunderstorms.

The flow aloft will begin to veer out of the SW by Wednesday, and this will help pave the way for a limited amount of moisture to pass through SW Montana. Not everyone will see showers Wednesday into Thursday.

The next widespread cool and wet weather pattern will be Sunday and Monday.