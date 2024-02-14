Another widespread snow event begins Wednesday night

BOZEMAN – Caution! Active winter weather ahead.

The combination of shallow Arctic air moving in from the North and a strong Pacific storm moving in from the West will produce widespread valley and mountain, gusty winds that could produce areas of blowing snow, wind chills below zero Thursday and Friday morning. The good news is that it will all be gone by the weekend. The bad news is that this storm will have a big impact on travel conditions Wednesday night through Friday morning.

The National Weather Service has issued a WINTER STORM WARNING from 11 pm Wednesday to 5 am Friday for areas highlighted in pink. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in purple.

kbzk

Snow accumulations for most lower valleys will vary between 2”-7” and mountains could see 7”-14”. Localized wind gusts up to 40 mph could also produce blowing snow with lower visibility and create wind chills below zero.

Be prepared for difficult to hazardous travel conditions Thursday into Friday morning.

This storm will begin to drift out of the region by Friday afternoon and temperatures will be cold Saturday morning but a rapid warm up is expected to begin Saturday with above normal temperatures by early next week.