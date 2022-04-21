Another strong Spring snow storm to impact SW Montana Friday into Saturday

BOZEMAN – Another strong Pacific storm is slowly pushing into SW Montana Thursday afternoon with disorganized snow bands along the Continental Divide.

Area of greatest concern is SW Montana east of the divide Friday into Saturday. Southern Beaverhead, all of Madison, Gallatin, and Park Counties will see very heavy wet snow above 6,000’. Some mountain ranges could see several feet of snow out of this storm.

The National Weather Service has issued a WINTER STORM WARNING from 6 am Friday to noon Saturday for Madison, Gallatin, and Park Counties in SW Montana mountain ranges. Valleys are not included in the warning.

Snow accumulations will vary from 1”-3” for lower valleys, mountain passes 4”-8” or more, and higher elevations could see 1 to 2 feet of snow.

kbzk

As of 1 pm Thursday, a WINTER STORM WATCH is up for Yellowstone National Park, across central Montana and far eastern counties as well. These watch areas will likely be upgraded to warnings soon.

kbzk

Possible total snow accumulations for SW Montana with the latest model run, keep in mind this model is likely over estimating total snow for Bozeman as the forecast has a rain/snow mix Friday into Saturday but the closer you get to the Gallatin range and Bridger range the higher the probability for heavy wet snow.

kbzk

Sunday a warming and drying trend will begin and by early next week temperatures could reach the 60s.