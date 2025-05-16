Another storm arrives Saturday night through Monday morning

BOZEMAN – Another slow-moving area of Low-pressure will produce widespread valley rain and higher mountain snow Saturday evening through Monday morning.

Forecast models suggest around a quarter of an inch up to three quarters of an inch of valley rainfall is possible with 3”-6”+ of higher mountain snowfall.

If you plan on recreating this weekend watch for cold and fast-moving water, especially in smaller streams. Backcountry roads will be very muddy, and some roads may be impassable.

Temperatures will remain on the chilly side this weekend, especially at night.

The weather pattern will begin to improve with a slow warming and drying trend beginning by the middle of next week.