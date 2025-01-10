Another snowstorm to impact Montana this weekend

BOZEMAN – Another January snowstorm is passing over Montana this weekend producing widespread light valley snow with moderate snow for most mountain passes and areas of heavy snow possible in central Montana.

There are Winter Weather Advisories up through Sunday morning for Gallatin County including Gallatin Valley as well as Bozeman Pass and Bozeman to West Yellowstone. There are advisories up for far western mountain passes along the MT/ID state-line including Lookout Pass.

There will be localized areas of blowing snow as well and this could produce low visibility travel hazards in some areas.

If you plan on traveling around Montana or Idaho this weekend, be prepared for highly varied road conditions with periods of snow and icy road surfaces.