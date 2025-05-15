Another round of valley rain and mountain snow Friday

BOZEMAN – Another storm system will arrive Friday with more scattered valley rain and higher mountain snow showers.

This next weather maker is weaker compared to the storm that moved through Tuesday into Wednesday. Regardless, there will be increasing showers once again by Friday morning into Friday afternoon.

A brief break in the pattern is likely Saturday and that will be followed by another Pacific storm and high probability for more rain and snow Sunday into Monday.

Temperatures will continue to stay slightly below normal through the weekend into early next week.