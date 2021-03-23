Another round of snow Wednesday evening

BOZEMAN – More of the same through Thursday for most of Montana. Cooler than normal temperatures and scattered snow showers.

Tuesday afternoon there is a slight chance for a few scattered snow showers across SW Montana up until sunset. After sunset skies should clear with a cold start to your Wednesday with morning lows falling into the teens and possibly low single digits for cold prone valleys.

The next weather maker will arrive Wednesday afternoon and another round of scattered snow showers and cool air will impact SW Montana Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning. Snow accumulations should be on the light side but plan on some wintry travel conditions for your Thursday morning commute especially over mountain passes.

Beginning this weekend, a High-pressure ridge will build in slowly and it could lock us into a mostly dry pattern through most of next week. Temperatures should climb up to normal levels and could even warm slightly above normal levels next week.

