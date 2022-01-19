Another round of snow coming Thursday afternoon into Friday morning

Bozeman – The first of two storms has passed through Montana and produced light to moderate snow on Wednesday morning. Arctic air also blankets most of Montana east of the divide with below zero temperatures for hi-line areas.

The Bozeman area did see around 3” to 6” of powdery light snow. Easy to shovel and easy to maintain on most roadways.

Storm number 2 will be quite different, this storm is a warmer core Pacific storm and should produce moderate to heavy wet snow especially over most mountain ranges and mountain passes.

There is also a chance for a few areas to see mixed precipitation and light freezing rain. Right now, forecast models show that possibility west of Butte to Missoula Thursday early evening.

Forecast models show most, not all, valleys could see 1”-4” of snow Thursday evening to Friday morning. Mountains and passes could see over 3” and higher mountain peaks could see a foot of snow.