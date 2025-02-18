Another round of light snow is coming

BOZEMAN – Impressive snow over the last 24 hours especially east of the divide. A stationary front with Arctic air on the east side and warm moist Pacific air colliding with that front produced areas of heavy snow.

Here are some local storm reports: Whitehall 18”, Cardwell 12”, Logan 15”, Churchill 8.5”, Bozeman-Belgrade area 6”-8”, and Wilsall had 2 reports with one report of 8” and the other 28”.

Snow is diminishing slowly over SW Montana Tuesday afternoon but there are Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings up some will expire later today and some continue through this evening.

Another Pacific storm will bring areas of light snow to Montana beginning Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning. Lower valleys could see another 1”-4” of snow with isolated valley snow above 4”. Look for areas of blowing snow with this next system Wednesday and Thursday which will produce low visibility travel issues.

A warming trend is still on track to begin this weekend. Temperatures will begin to rise into the lower 30s Friday and by early next week forecast highs are in the low to mid 40s. This sounds wonderful but keep in mind that there is a lot of snow on the ground, and I would be surprised if forecast highs actually reach the mid 40s.