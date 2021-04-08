Another cold front coming Saturday afternoon

BOZEMAN – A Pacific storm is passing through Montana Thursday started in western Montana Thursday morning and is slowly moving to the east Thursday afternoon.

This storm will be exiting SW Montana after midnight and we should be between storms Friday through Saturday morning.

Snow showers and minor accumulations are likely for most mountain passes Thursday afternoon and early evening. Wet roads, especially at pass level, could become icy overnight through Friday morning. Temperatures will warm nicely with plenty of sunshine Friday afternoon.

The next weather maker will be a similar storm set up with a Pacific storm dropping through the state from British Columbia Canada Saturday afternoon and another chance for showers, gusty winds, and cooler air.

Temperatures are running near normal between storms but cooling below normal with each passing cold front. This roller coaster temperature pattern will continue through the weekend and into early next week.

