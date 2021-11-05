Another cold front arriving Saturday night

BOZEMAN – Another cold front to pass through Montana Saturday night. This front will kick off a cooling trend that should continue into most of next week.

The next weather maker should produce scattered valley rain and mountain snow with a slight chance for minor snow accumulations for some valleys in the early morning hours on Sunday.

Most mountain passes will see gusty winds and periods of snow Saturday night into Sunday morning. Plan on possible wintry travel conditions Sunday morning.

The area with the highest probability of snow will be over the Madison, Gallatin, and Absaroka mountains. Yellowstone National Park will also see some snow accumulations Sunday. Forecast models are projecting several inches of snow from Big Sky to West Yellowstone to Cooke City.

Surface wind gusts could be strong Friday afternoon in high wind prone areas near the Continental Divide. The next cold front could also produce locally windy conditions Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning.