Another cold front arrives Thursday morning

BOZEMAN – Finally, some much needed rain and snow across SW Montana. Although precipitation totals are highly varied it is nice to see the moisture. Mountains and passes will continue to see periods of light wet snow and that may cause some passes to become icy tonight.

A push of warm air ahead of the next cold front will arrive Wednesday. This should kick temperatures back up to near normal levels.

The next cold front will arrive Wednesday night into Thursday morning. This appears to be a weaker frontal system with cooler air and some scattered snow showers by early Thursday morning.

Forecast models show areas of east of the divide will have a higher probability of early morning snow on Thursday and again this could produce some wintry travel conditions especially over mountain passes.

Looking farther ahead temperatures should jump into the 50s this weekend and remain on the mild side into most of next week.