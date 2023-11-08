Another cold front arrives Friday afternoon

BOZEMAN – A fair weather pattern today for SW Montana with mostly sunny skies and breezy conditions. This trend should continue into Thursday.

The next weather maker is another Pacific cold front to arrive Friday afternoon. Forecast models show this system weakening substantially before reaching Montana Friday. There will be increasing clouds, gusty surface wind, and a slight chance for a few showers or flurries Friday afternoon.

This system will exit the region by Saturday and a slow building High-pressure ridge will bring warmer than normal temperatures late weekend into most of next week.

Forecast highs right now are around 10 degrees above normal next week with most lower valleys reaching the lower to mid 50s.