Another blast of snow and wind to bring difficult travel conditions Friday

BOZEMAN – Another blast of snow and wind to impact travel conditions Thursday night through Friday night.

A small but potent Pacific storm will lift into SW Montana tonight and the storm will exit the region Friday evening. Widespread valley and mountain snow is expected along with surface winds 10 to 30 mph. Snow and blowing snow is in the forecast for Friday.

The National Weather Service has a new Winter Weather Advisory up for SW Montana East of the divide from 11 pm Thursday to 11 pm Friday. Snow accumulations between 3”-9” is possible with higher amounts for mountains and passes.

Stronger wings are likely across Eastern Idaho along with scattered snow showers.

As the snow comes to and end Friday night colder air will begin to dig into Montana and by early next week temeperatures will once again fall below zero and could fall between –10 to –25 below zero.