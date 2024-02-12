Another active weather week ahead for SW Montana

BOZEMAN – Several chances for snow this week with mountains and passes seeing the lion share over the next couple of days.

The next weather maker will develop late Wednesday into Thursday. This system will have colder air and a better chance of valley and mountain snow with travel impacts likely for most of Montana.

Temperatures will briefly drop down into the single digits above and below zero with clearing skies by Friday morning but a rapid warm up is expected this weekend and by early next week forecast highs could reach the lower 40s.