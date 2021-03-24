Alberta clipper to impact travel through Friday

BOZEMAN – A cool and unsettled pattern will persist through Friday for most of Montana. The next weather maker is an Alberta Clipper type storm.

A cold front will pass through the state from NW to SE tonight into Thursday. Look for scattered rain or snow showers for lower valleys and accumulating snow for most mountain passes Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon.

There is a better chance for accumulating snow at all levels Thursday evening into early Friday morning. This will likely impact travel and early morning commutes Friday.

By the weekend, the pattern will begin to warm up and it should be mostly dry until the next disturbance arrives Monday.

