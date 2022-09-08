Air quality to improve soon

BOZEMAN – Horrible wildfire smoke blanketed SW Montana Thursday morning ahead of cold front passage through the region. The good news is that a cold front is now heading east and flow aloft will veer out of the North and eventually out of the NE.

This change in airflow will push most of the wildfire smoke out of our region by Friday afternoon with improved air quality by Saturday morning.

There is an Air Quality Alert up for SW Montana through Friday morning due to the increased thick wildfire smoke.

Temperatures will be trending much colder Friday into Saturday morning. Forecast highs Friday are only in the 50s and a few low 60s but with clearing skies Friday night look for morning lows Saturday to drop down to freezing and possibly below freezing for higher valleys.

This cool snap should be short-lived as temperatures begin to climb again Sunday into early next week with 70s and 80s.

There is very little moisture in the next 7 to 10 days but a few showers or thunderstorms are possible mid-week next week.