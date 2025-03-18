Active weather pattern through the weekend with more snow likely

BOZEMAN – A chilly and unsettled weather pattern will continue for the rest of the week and heading into the upcoming weekend.

The next cold front arrives Thursday with scattered snow, locally windy, and cooler than normal temperatures with yet another storm front on Saturday.

This is a great pattern for continued mountain snow and boosting our mountain snowpack. There will be minor snow accumulations for lower valleys as well and thus wintry travel conditions are possible in the early morning hours.

Next week a significant pattern change is coming with a major warming trend. Temperatures could shoot up into the upper 50s to lower 70s. This will create rapidly melting snow at lower elevations and there could be some minor runoff issues.

An Avalanche Warning continues for the Madison, Gallatin, Absaroka-Beartooth ranges and down into Island Park, ID.