Active weather pattern this weekend

BOZEMAN – A Pacific storm will bring increasing chances for scattered showers, afternoon thunderstorms, and higher mountain snow.

Showers and thunderstorms should be isolated Saturday afternoon but the chance for wet weather will become higher by Sunday afternoon through Monday morning.

Other side effects from this storm system will be strong wind gusts especially around a few of the stronger thunderstorms both Saturday and Sunday afternoon.

Mountain ranges along the MT/ID state line will have a higher probability of accumulating snow Sunday night into Monday morning.

