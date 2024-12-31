Active pattern will continue to impact travel conditions through the weekend

BOZEMAN – Light snow will impact travel conditions Tuesday morning and again Wednesday morning across SW Montana.

Plan on snow-covered and icy roads both in lower valleys and over mountain passes across SW Montana.

A weak disturbance will clip SW Montana Wednesday morning producing scattered snow showers mostly in the morning.

The next stronger storm will roll in from the West Thursday evening into Friday. This storm could produce scattered rain or snow for lower valleys Friday and that type of weather pattern can lead to very icy road conditions.

Moderate to heavy snow is possible for mountains and passes Friday through Saturday with lingering areas of snow through Sunday morning.