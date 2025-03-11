Active pattern returns Thursday into Friday for SW Montana

BOZEMAN – A strong SW flow aloft is creating a pleasant weather pattern across SW Montana again Tuesday with mild temperatures and a little bit of cloud cover.

This trend is likely Wednesday and possibly Thursday but look for mostly cloudy skies as the next weather maker begins to move into the Pacific NW Wednesday and reaching SW Montana Thursday afternoon.

Scattered valley rain or snow is possible Thursday afternoon. As a cold front pushes through Thursday evening, look for cooler temperatures, gusty wind, and snow is likely at all levels.

As temperatures fall below freezing Friday morning wet roads could turn icy along with additional areas of light snow. In other words, a slow-go Friday morning commute.