Above normal temperatures to wrap up the month of November

BOZEMAN – A strong west to SW flow aloft is producing mild temperatures Friday. Morning lows above freezing this time of the year is rare. Most reporting stations in SW Montana started the day off in the upper 30s to the mid 40s.

Above normal temperatures will continue through the middle of next week. Sunday is the best opportunity for near record highs, a few tied record highs, and a few new record highs in SW Montana. On average, daytime highs should reach the low to mid 30s locally but by Sunday through Wednesday forecast highs are in the 50s with a few lower 60s.

Several Pacific storms are on track to impact the Pacific NW and western Canada through early next week but coastal mountain ranges will weaken storms significantly and only leave a slight chance for rain or snow showers over NW Montana. Lookout Pass could see some rain or snow and possible wintry travel conditions this weekend. SW Montana should remain dry as most of the available moisture will stay to our NW.

The pattern will break down late next week. Cooler temperatures and a chance for some snow is in the medium range forecast models but it's too early for specific details. For now, plan on more seasonal weather for the first weekend in December.