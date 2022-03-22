Watch
Above normal temperatures through the weekend with near record highs Saturday

Posted at 1:20 PM, Mar 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-22 15:20:44-04

BOZEMAN – Ready for some of the warmest temperatures so far this year? Warmest temperatures will be Wednesday and again over the weekend. Forecast highs will be well above normal and a slight chance some of you could see 70 degrees.

At this time forecast highs will remain below record high levels, although this weekend Dillon has the best chance for a possible tied or new record high especially on Saturday. Record high for Dillon on Saturday is 67° set in 1966 and a forecast high of 66°.

A weak disturbance will bring increasing clouds and only isolated spotty showers Thursday into Friday. The next best chance for some showers will arrive Monday of next week.

