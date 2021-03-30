Menu

Watch
Weather

Actions

Above normal temperatures are on the way

items.[0].videoTitle
MARCH30MRF.png
Posted at 1:53 PM, Mar 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-30 15:53:33-04

BOZEMAN – A warming trend begins Wednesday across the entire region. Until then colder than normal temperatures are likely again Wednesday morning with near normal temperatures by Wednesday afternoon.

A NW flow aloft continues to produce a cool and breezy pattern over Montana through Wednesday morning.

Along with Pacific NW coast a large High-pressure ridge is slowly pushing eastward. This ridge pattern will produce a warming and drying trend starting Wednesday afternoon and could continue through early next week.

Medium forecast models do show this blocking ridge pattern will begin break down around Tuesday of next week and a return of cool and unsettled weather through mid-April.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Saturday Night at 9:00