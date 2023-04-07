Watch Now
Above normal temperatures and rapid melting snow

Posted at 1:14 PM, Apr 07, 2023
BOZEMAN – Warming temperatures heading into Easter Weekend with the peak of the warming trend arriving Monday.

Temperatures are slowly rising to near normal levels Friday and Saturday but are expected to rise above normal Sunday and well above normal by Monday into Tuesday.

Locally, SW Montana lower valleys could reach the low to mid 60’s Monday and Tuesday while eastern Montana could see low to mid 70’s.

This rapid rise in temperatures will bring increased snow melt and possible flooding issues. Major river flooding is not expected but small streams and creeks could bust out of their banks leading to low lying areas with standing water.

