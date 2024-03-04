A weak storm system to produce snow Tuesday into Wednesday

BOZEMAN – Another round of mountain snow is coming to SW Montana Tuesday into Wednesday morning.

A new Pacific storm will begin to funnel in moisture following the Polar Jet Stream and send it through southern Idaho, western Wyoming and clip SW Montana.

Snow and blowing snow could impact travel conditions from Monida Pass over to West Yellowstone Tuesday morning through Wednesday afternoon.

The National Weather Service did issue a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY from 5 am Tuesday to 5 am Wednesday. Valley snow around 1”-3” is possible with most mountains and passes picking up around 3”-6” of snow.

There could be some locally heavy periods of snow for higher elevations around West Yellowstone and Island Park, ID out of this storm and for the highest peak 6”-12” is possible.

This storm will be exiting the region by Wednesday afternoon and a cooler overall pattern with mostly dry conditions is likely through the end of the week.

By the weekend temperatures will begin to moderate closer to normal or a few degrees above normal.