A Spring snow storm is on the way Wednesday night

BOZEMAN – Short term forecast is dominated by a High-pressure ridge which should continue to produce warm and dry conditions through Wednesday morning.

This ridge will begin to break down Wednesday afternoon as a Low-pressure trough begins to drop down into Montana from Canada. This storm system could bring scattered showers and a few isolated thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon and open the door for cooler air to roll in Wednesday night. This means there could be valley snow showers Wednesday night into Thursday morning with a high probability of accumulating snow for all area mountain passes.

A similar setup is possible Sunday afternoon into Monday of next week. These Spring storms can bring beneficial moisture and help boost mountain snowpack.