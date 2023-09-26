A slow cooling trend begins Wednesday

BOZEMAN – A weak cold front is pushing into far NW Montana Tuesday afternoon producing a warm and windy day out ahead of the front.

Temperatures are above to well above normal for this time of year reaching the 70s and 80s Tuesday afternoon. Temperatures will begin to fall behind this cold front by Wednesday.

In fact, much cooler temperatures are planned for the rest of the week and by the weekend forecast highs are well below normal.

A deep trough of Low-pressure will begin to dig into the Pacific NW by the end of the week and spin into Montana over the weekend producing chilly temperatures and widespread valley rain with higher mountain snow.