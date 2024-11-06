A short-lived warming trend is on the way

BOZEMAN – Tuesdays storm system is now impacting northern Colorado and continues to dig further to the SE. The trough pattern that this storm is trapped in continues to produce a cool weather pattern for Montana with a NE flow aloft.

Looking upstream, there is a high-pressure ridge building into Oregon and this will bring a short-lived warming trend to Montana beginning Friday through the Sunday.

Temperatures could be around 10 degrees above normal, especially daytime highs this weekend with most reporting stations reaching the lower 50s.

Next week another round of cooler temperatures and a few chances for valley rain or snow and mountain snow will impact SW Montana.