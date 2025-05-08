A rumble or two is possible Thursday afternoon

BOZEMAN – The atmosphere is slightly unstable Thursday afternoon, and a few isolated thunderstorms are possible east of the divide.

The thunderstorms should be weak with brief heavy rain, small hail, frequent lightning, and gusty outflow wind gusts. East of the divide is looking more favorable for these isolated thunderstorms Thursday afternoon.

A similar pattern could develop Saturday afternoon with a few pop-up thunderstorms within SW Montana.

A pattern change is coming late weekend into most of next week. Cooler temperatures and increasing moisture will develop over the entire region producing some much-needed moisture. Valley rain and mountain snow is expected Monday through Wednesday of next week.