A quiet and mild pattern through Saturday

BOZEMAN – A High-pressure ridge is once again building over the western U.S. and extends up into SW Montana for the next couple of days.

The Polar Jet Stream will be forced to pass through the Pacific NW and up into Canada paving the way for several Pacific storm systems to lift up and over SW Montana. This will also continue a mild SW flow aloft that should produce above normal morning lows and daytime highs through the weekend.

Under cutting the ridge will be a weak disturbance Saturday evening and scattered rain or snow is possible by early Sunday morning for SW Montana. This could bring some icy road conditions Sunday morning.