A little more snow Thursday

BOZEMAN – The next weather maker will be another Pacific storm passing mostly through the central and southern Rockies and clipping the southern most counties of Montana Wednesday night into Thursday night.

There are Winter Weather Advisories up for the southern end of Beaverhead, Madison, and Gallatin Counties from 11 pm Wednesday to 11 Thursday.

At pass level 3”-5” of snow is possible along with localized wind gusts to 40 mph. Passes that will be impacted from this storm will be Big Hole Pass, Monida Pass, Targhee Pass and Raynolds Pass.

The rest of SW Montana could see some scattered snow Thursday, but this system should be gone by Friday.

Another nice warming trend is on the way this weekend into early next week with forecast highs up into the 50s by Monday.