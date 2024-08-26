A Kiss of Fall like weather coming mid-week

BOZEMAN – A kiss of Fall like weather will arrive Wednesday and Thursday for SW Montana and much of the region.

A Pacific storm system will pass along the US and Canadian border mid-week and a cold front will drop through Montana. Unfortunately, I do not think we will see much moisture out of this storm. The best chance for showers and thunderstorms will be closer to the Low-pressure center and central and northern Montana will have a higher probability of wet weather.

The cold front will produce gusty surface winds Tuesday ahead of the front and again Wednesday as the front passes through the state.

Temperatures will be trending well below normal behind the front Wednesday with highs only in the 60s. Clear skies Wednesday night could bring frost to the higher elevations of SW Montana Thursday morning and even the lower valleys could see lows Thursday in the mid to upper 30s.

Labor Day Weekend will be improving with moderating temperatures and mostly dry conditions. The only hazard this weekend will be hazy conditions due to area wildfires.