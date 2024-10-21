A few weak storms this week

BOZEMAN – Temperatures this week will remain near normal to above normal despite a couple of storm systems passing through the state.

A weak system is producing scattered rain and mountain snow mostly over western and NW Montana with only a slight chance of a few showers for Butte and Bozeman.

The next system arrives late Wednesday and this could bring a better chance for valley rain and mountain snow to SW Montana Wednesday evening into early Thursday morning.

This disturbance will pass through quickly so it should not bring a lot of moisture.

The weekend right now is moving back into the above normal temperature range and mostly dry but by early next week look for increasing moisture and cooler temperatures.