A few thunderstorms this weekend

BOZEMAN – Isolated thunderstorms are possible over the weekend into next week across SW Montana. Most of these thunderstorms should develop over mountain ranges but a few could bring some showers and lightning to the lower valleys.

The probability of widespread thunderstorms is low to very low but again a few thunderstorms will develop and if you are recreating look for building storm clouds especially in the late afternoon through early evening hours.

Temperatures will remain above normal through the weekend and low 90s are possible for the lower valleys. The forecast next week has a gradual cooling trend for the entire region and forecast highs are very close to seasonal averages.