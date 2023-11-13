Watch Now
Weather

Actions

A few showers Wednesday into Thursday

NOV13JET.png
Posted at 1:27 PM, Nov 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-13 15:27:59-05

BOZEMAN – A strong SW flow aloft will continue to produce well above normal temperatures for Tuesday and a slight dip by Wednesday and Thursday.

A weak disturbance could produce a few showers Wednesday morning and again Thursday morning with higher mountain snow and valley showers.

High-pressure will rebuild by Friday into Saturday and kick temperatures up into the 50s again for most of Montana.

Looking into the early next week, a pattern change is coming and that means cooler temperatures return and most likely several chances for accumulating snow.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader