A few showers possible Wednesday through Friday morning

BOZEMAN – The flow aloft will veer out of the SW for the rest of the week producing slightly milder temperatures, but the SW flow also paves the way for a weak Pacific storm to bring a few rain and snow showers to southern Montana Wednesday into Thursday.

A Low-pressure system will clip SE Montana Thursday with eastern Montana and SE Montana having a higher chance of moisture. SW Montana could see a few isolated showers and a little mountain snow Wednesday afternoon through Friday morning, especially East of the divide.

The next weather maker to bring widespread rain and snow will arrive Sunday into Monday.

