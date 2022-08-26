A change of plans for the weekend weather forecast

BOZEMAN – This weekend’s weather pattern is mostly dry with near normal temperatures. Unfortunately, the forecast has completely changed this weekend. Thursday’s forecast models did show a weak area of Low-pressure spinning into SW Montana Saturday night producing areas of rain and even some very high mountain snow in the early morning hours on Sunday. Well throw that out the window.

A very weak disturbance will push across the hi-line but leave SW Montana alone. So now the forecast has completely changed back to a mostly dry and mild pattern.

Looking ahead to next week and Labor Day Weekend, the forecast is pushing temperatures back up into the upper 80s to mid 90s. Right now, plan on a hot and dry holiday weekend but of course that could change.

Recapping the total rainfall reports around the region over the past week. SW Montana saw light to moderate areas of precipitation but there were several reports of localized heavy rain. One of the higher totals was in the Belgrade area with several strong thunderstorms Wednesday and Thursday producing over an inch of rainfall.