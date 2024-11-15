2 storms to produce snow over SW Montana this weekend

BOZEMAN – Two rounds of snow will impact SW Montana this weekend into early next week.

Storm #1 is an area of Low-pressure passing just south of Montana, but this system will wrap bands of snow up into southern Montana Friday night into Saturday morning.

Storm #2 is entering the Gulf of Alaska and should begin to hit the Pacific NW Saturday and reach western Montana Sunday afternoon into Monday morning.

Both storm systems will bring scattered snow showers to SW Montana and winter travel conditions are likely especially over all area mountain passes.

There is a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY up for SW Montana Friday afternoon through Saturday morning with 2”-6” of snow possible for mountain passes and possibly up to 10”+ for higher peaks.

There will be some light valley snow out of this storm as well and again watch for icy roads to develop along with short periods of lower visibility.

Temperatures will rise ahead of the next storm system Sunday melting most of the lower elevations ground snow. Winds could be a little stronger Sunday as a cold front begins to push in from the west Sunday afternoon. Scattered snow showers are possible again over SW Montana Sunday afternoon through Monday morning.