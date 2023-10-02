Watch the trailer for Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour movie

Beyoncé is coming to a theater near you!

Rumors about an upcoming concert doc heated up this weekend when Variety speculated about a potential deal between Beyoncé/AMC Theaters. According to the article, Beyoncé’s movie would be released exclusively via AMC Theaters, as with the much-anticipated “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour.”

And today the CEO of AMC Theaters, Adam Aron, finally ‘fessed up to the plan, sharing a still image of Beyoncé’s documentary and a link to buy tickets.

Parkwood Entertainment announced Sunday night that AMC Theatres Distribution will lead the effort in enabling RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCÉ to take over movie theatres worldwide. RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCÉ will play at all AMC Theatres in the U.S., starting December 1. pic.twitter.com/11Q2qHFKct — Adam Aron (@CEOAdam) October 2, 2023

The Queen herself confirmed the upcoming doc by sharing a trailer on Instagram, along with the caption “Be careful what you ask for, ‘cause I just might comply.” She posted the video at midnight, but it’s already racked up over 2.3 million views on her page.

You can also watch the trailer for “Renaissance: A Film by Beyonce” on her YouTube channel below:

“The goal for this tour was to create a place where everyone is free, and no one is judged,” Beyoncé says in the short clip.

You can buy tickets to “Renaissance: A Film by Beyonce” now on AMC’s website.

“The experience will air Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, for a minimum of four weeks, with multiple showtimes programmed throughout the day,” explains AMC Theaters in a press release. “Tickets in the US for all standard showtimes will start at $22 plus tax; RENAISSANCE will also be available in IMAX at AMC and Dolby Cinema at AMC, and other branded premium large format screens.”

This isn’t the first time that Beyoncé has given fans an intimate look into her life. The critically acclaimed “Homecoming: A Film Beyonce” followed Bey as she prepared for her 2018 Coachella performance. You can watch it now on Netflix.

